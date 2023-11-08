One of the most celebrated stand-up comedians in history is gearing up for a tour of Australia in the coming year.

Jerry Seinfeld is scheduled to grace the stages of Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne in June 2024.

The witty stand up and TV star, whose last performance in Australia was back in 2017, expressed his enthusiasm in a statement, eagerly anticipating bringing his new show to the land down under.

“I have loved Australia since my first tour there in 1998, and I cannot wait to come back to visit some of the greatest comedy fans in the world” Seinfeld remarked.

Ticket sales are set to commence next week, with a special pre-sale for Telstra Plus members beginning on Tuesday, November 14th, at 12 noon local time. The general public will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting on Friday, November 17th, also at 12 noon local time, accessible through www.tegdainty.com.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Australian Tour Dates for 2024:

Saturday, June 15: Perth, RAC Arena

Sunday, June 16: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday, June 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday, June 20: Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday, June 22: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday, June 23: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

