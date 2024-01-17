Jennifer Lopez is set to share her love story with the world with the release of her new Amazon film ‘This Is Me Now…: A Love Story’.

The 54-year-old ‘On The Floor’ singer has just dropped the trailer for the new film, which will be released alongside her new album, ‘This Is Me Now…’, marking the first release from her after a decade.

The 65-minute special, set to hit Amazon Prime on February 16th, will give fans an insight into Lopez’s journey for love as a ‘hopeless romantic’ with the help of Grammy award-winning director Dave Meyers.

“With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart” the film’s synopsis reads.

“Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes.”

The film will feature appearances from Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck, who inspired her 2002 album ‘This Is Me…Then’, as well as Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty and many more.

Check out the trailer below!

