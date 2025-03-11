In a new development around Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck situation, Garner’s partner John Miller was seen was his ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

In an interesting turn of events, the pair were seen getting into a car together.

This comes after the moment last week, when Ben Affleck was seen getting close to ex Jennifer Garner at their son’s birthday party.

The pair were paint-balling when Affleck slung his arm around Garner, which sent rumours swirling about whether the exes were rekindling their relationship.

According to a Page Six source, Affleck said he “would love another chance” with his ex-wife “if the timing was right.” However, Garner has been dating partner John Miller since 2018.

Does this add more fuel to the fire of speculations around Ben and Jen getting back together?

