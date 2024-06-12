Jennifer Aniston has gotten emotional after she was asked a question about ‘Friends’ in a new interview, leaving fans moved.

In a sit down interview with actress Quinta Brunson for Variety’s Actors on Actors, one question made Jennifer break down.

Before the interview was about to finish, the producers asked Quinta Brunson, “Will you ask Jen Quinta, what it’s like to watch Friends now?”.

Jennifer Aniston and Quinta Brunson share a heartfelt moment during their #ActorsOnActors conversation. https://t.co/hi36vnwH57 pic.twitter.com/6ccIZ15FVc — Variety (@Variety) June 6, 2024

Jennifer clearly heard the question and becomes visibly emotional, before saying “Oh god, don’t make me cry”.

The 55-year-old actress starts welling up while Quinta Brunson assures her that they don’t have to proceed with the question if she didn’t want to.

Jennifer then assures her that the tears are ‘happy tears’, before saying that she can’t believe it’s been 30 years since the show first aired back in 1994.

It’s the first time the actress has discussed the show on-camera since the death of her co-star Matthew Perry back in October 2023.

Watch the full interview below. (Skip through to 31.46 minutes in to watch the moment, you’re welcome)