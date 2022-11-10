Jennifer Aniston has fielded questions over the years about starting a family, but now she is revealing that while the world focused on her child-free status, she was trying everything she could to get pregnant.

In a new cover story for Allure, the Friends star opened up like never before about her “challenging” journey trying to conceive a child and the “hard s—” she experienced during her 30s and 40s, per Entertainment Tonight.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said, adding, “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Now, the actress is happy where she is in her life.

“I have zero regrets,” she said. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Aniston also hit back on the rumours that her previous marriages ended because she wouldn’t have a child, calling the speculation “absolute lies.” She was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, following her first marriage to Brad Pitt, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2005.

“‘[The] narrative that I was just selfish. I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies,” she said, adding, “I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

As for her current romantic entanglements, she said she’s open to love but doesn’t have much of an interest at the moment.

“Never say never, but I don’t have any interest. I’d love a relationship. Who knows?” she said. “There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.'”