Rocking a grey suit accessorized with a lei and a pink flower behind the ear, actor Jason Momoa was posing as a flight attendant on an Hawaiian flight.

A Tik Tok video shared by user @livelikekylee shows Momoa handing out water to passengers. According to some users, the aluminium bottles of water handed out by the actor, was from his brand Mananalu.

Although it is unclear when the footage was actually taken but nonetheless, we can all agree its a funny and heart-warming video of “Aquaman”.

