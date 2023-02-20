Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen Panettiere has passed away at the age of 28.

The cause of death is unclear, Jansen died in New York over the weekend.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they got a call to a residence Sunday night around 5:30 PM. They were told there’s no foul play suspected in Jansen’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jansen Rane Panettiere (@jrpanettiere)

Jansen, 5 years younger than Hayden, jumped onto the scene in the early 2000s, working on projects like “Even Stevens,” “Blue’s Clues,” “Robots,” and “Ice Age: The Meltdown.” He also had a recurring role as Truman X in Nickelodeon’s “The X’s.”

