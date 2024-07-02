Remember in April last year when Jaime Foxx was mysteriously hospitalised? Well, he’s finally broken his silence.

While filming ‘Back In Action‘ with Cameron Diaz, Foxx left the set unable to walk and ‘saw the tunnel but not the light’ as he battled to stay alive.

Fans filmed the actor in Phoenix talking about his experience saying it all started with ‘a bad headache‘ which saw him ‘ask for Advil‘. Foxx then woke up almost three weeks later with no memory of what had happened. Out for 20 days.

Foxx said he ‘does not remember anything’.