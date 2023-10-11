Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed in an interview that she and Will Smith have been separated for 7 years.

Talking to People magazine, the actress revealed the couple had been living apart since 2016, sharing the news in her new memoir ‘Worthy’.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

In an exclusive clip from her upcoming @NBCNews primetime special with @HodaKotb, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her current relationship status with Will Smith, ahead of the release of Pinkett Smith’s memoir “Worthy.” pic.twitter.com/hMoAwi3ETz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2023

The news unveils that for the past 7 years, the couple has been putting on a front to the public, appearing publicly together at events and

She revealed that during the infamous Oscars slap in 2022, where Will called out comedian Chris Rock for his comments about ‘his wife’, the pair were living separately.

She spoke about why she found difficulty in accepting the fact that the couple would no longer be together and why they never revealed it to the public.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce, we will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she said.

Speaking about how the couple would move forward following the news of the split, she said that they’re still ‘figuring it out’.

“We just got a deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

The couple got married back in 1997 and share two children together, Jaden and Willow.

