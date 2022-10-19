While another celebrity is going viral for being the male version of Ellen Degeneres, Jack Black is showing the world not all celebs fit the “tiny cretin of a man” description.

The heartwarming encounter took place at the ‘Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care’ event that Jack hosts every year, raising money for child hospice programs in Southern California. Already, what a good human, but it gets better.

Jack was introduced to Abraham, a 15yr old with Pearson syndrome and BIG ‘School of Rock’ fan. After learning the young boys favourite song from the soundtrack Jack burst into an impromptu performance. Seriously, this man is an international treasure who needs to be protected at all costs.

Check out the video below.

Jack Black makes a young man’s day. Jack Black is the best of us… pic.twitter.com/K7svV4XezU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 17, 2022