Jennifer Lopez is back with another HOT new song and music video.

‘Can’t Get Enough’ covers the passionate relationship J.Lo shares with her husband, Ben Affleck.

Her pre-chorus lyrics read:

When it feels right

Nothing else matters

Is this real life?

Too good to be true

Take me all night

I can feel the passion

In your eyes

I’m still in love with you

While she’s clearly displaying her love and affection, the music video also teases her past marriages. J.Lo takes a bit of a dig at the haters that would criticise her multiple marriages:

You know I can’t get enough (I love that shit)

You know I can’t get enough (You love that shit)

You know I can’t get enough (Give me all that shit)

Can’t get enough

All in all, J.Lo SERVES in her new video. Check it out:

