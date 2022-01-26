Yep you read that right! The National Weather Service Miami-South Florida tweeted telling Floridians to watch out for the falling lizards as the cold temperatures cause them to stiffen and fall from trees.

“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!” the weather service announced on Twitter. They explained that “Iguanas are cold blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s (4-6 Celsius). They may fall from the trees, but they’re not dead,”

Sounds like a reptile dysfunction if you ask me!