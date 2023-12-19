​The brand new season of Dr. Death is based on the Wondery podcast and follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini (Édgar Ramírez), a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. ​

Seen through the eyes of the woman who loves him, Benita, and his medical peers, Paolo’s perfection unravels. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question. A story of lies, manipulation, heartbreak, and betrayal, the whistleblowers peel back the layers of Paolo’s deception until they realise vulnerable patients put their faith in not a ‘Miracle Man’, but a ‘Dr. Death’. In the end, most patients perish by his hand, suffocating on the decaying plastic windpipes he placed inside them.

Check out the trailer now:

The brand new season of Dr. Death premieres December 22, same day as the U.S., only on Stan. ​