The brand new season of Dr. Death is based on the Wondery podcast and follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini (Édgar Ramírez), a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever.
Seen through the eyes of the woman who loves him, Benita, and his medical peers, Paolo’s perfection unravels. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question. A story of lies, manipulation, heartbreak, and betrayal, the whistleblowers peel back the layers of Paolo’s deception until they realise vulnerable patients put their faith in not a ‘Miracle Man’, but a ‘Dr. Death’. In the end, most patients perish by his hand, suffocating on the decaying plastic windpipes he placed inside them.
