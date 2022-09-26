I was today years old when I found out I am a goddamn fashion icon. When Kanye West isn’t making music, screaming at reporters, or having meltdowns on Twitter he forays into the world of fashion.

London Fashion Week is on currently (which we all know because #FashionIsLyfe) and Kanye was spotted galivanting around the ton wearing socks and thongs. I KNEW I WAS STYLISH!

He was also sporting leather pants, a leather jacket and a hoodie but most importantly SOCKS AND THONGS. What are thooooose!?