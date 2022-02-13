It’s VALENTINE’S DAY!

Wishing a warm (yet spiteful) congratulations to those celebrating with a significant other, and a heart-felt (yet appreciated) ‘welcome to the club’ to anyone celebrating by themselves…

Regardless! Whether alone, or with someone else, there’s compelling evidence that a cheeky bit of chocolate goes a long way to getting Aussies ‘in the mood.’

According to Deliveroo 52% of Australians admit to chocolate giving them ‘a kick’ on Valentine’s Day. I know what you’re thinking – JUST on Valentine’s Day?

Not only that, over 2.3 million of us have called it quits on the world, and have decided to spend the day at home with our lovers. For the rest of us – It’s just another day.

But this year could be different! BECAUSE two-thirds of Australians believe Valentine’s Day is a good time to tell someone you like that you’re into them. Maybe now’s your shot?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deliveroo (@deliveroo_au)

Advertisement

Advertisement

All that aside, whether you’re alone, with your lover, or just hanging out with good company, Deliveroo is offering 20% off on orders over $20 today!

Do what you wish with that information… Be careful who you share the chocolate with 😉