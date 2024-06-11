Billie Eilish has proven that even some of the biggest stars in the world have some horror dating stories.

Appearing on the latest episode of the BBC podcast ‘Miss Me?’ hosted by Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer opened up about how she got ghosted by a date last year.

“I had a crazy ghosting happen actually this in December”, she said, “It’s probably the craziest one that’s ever happened to me”.

The singer revealed that the ghoster was someone she had ‘known for years’ and the pair had been on the phone that day to plan their date.

“On the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at three, never heard from him again”, she revealed.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was like, what a f*cking little pathetic man, what a tiny little man.”

While Billie didn’t name any names, we can’t help but wonder who on earth would ghost Billie Eilish…

Skip through to 6.05 min below to hear the full chat!