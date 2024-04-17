Taylor Swift is releasing her highly-anticipated 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ this Friday and Instagram is celebrating with some never seen before features to her profile.

Originally spotted by Billboard, fans can now go onto Taylor’s profile and refresh the page by pulling past the spinning wheel which reveals a writing hand emoji alongside the name of her new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

If you keep dragging the page down, a timer will take over your screen, counting down to the release date, with a message ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT is almost here! Celebrate the new album by joining the conversation on Threads’.

Taylor Swift’s Instagram has a new feature that’s unavailable to anyone else. Pull down to refresh and you get this. pic.twitter.com/Y75cjZwKYc — Jack Appleby (@jappleby) April 16, 2024

It’s also been noted that if you post with any of the hashtags #TTPD, #The Tortured Poets Department, #Tortured Poets, #TSTTPD, #Swifties, or #Taylor Swift, a shimmer effect will be created and if you like a post with these hashtags, white hearts will shoot out from the bottom of your screen.

On Threads when you type Ttpd for The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift's new album dropping April 19th, it turns gold with gold sparkles, and when you like the post there are white hearts on the screen.

🎄 🐉 🌸 🌙 confetti, all on Threads. — Leanne Briggs (@LeanneB80945647) April 15, 2024

With the exclusive features only available on Instagram and Threads, Swifties rushed to the platform to see it for themselves and reportedly crashed the site due to the amount of traffic.

The power of Swifties is unbeatable!

