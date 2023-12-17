Demi Lovato is getting married!

After one year of dating, Demi Lovato has announced that she is engaged to her musician boyfriend, Jutes, otherwise known as Jordan Lutes.

“I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life” Demi wrote, sharing the news on her Instagram with a photo of the couple.

According to reports, Jutes popped the question in a “personal and intimate proposal” on Saturday night.

The pair first met back in 2022 during a writing session for her song ‘Substance’.

In an interview on SiriusXM, Demi shared that they were friends for months before they revealed their feelings for each other, saying “He’s my best friend.”

