An adult pyjama party… Why the hell not?!? Dig deep and find your inner child, let them know they’re needed on August 31st for a pyjama party!

IKEA are throwing a PJ Day on Saturday the 31st of August! What does this look like? You wear your PJs to IKEA, and enjoy a FREE hot brekkie, croissant or cinnamon bun – only until 11am! So make sure you set your alarms! If you’re worried that you’ll rock up and no one else would have gotten the memo, you can always try your hand at winning some limited edition IKEA PJs so it at least looks like you’ve worn PJs on purpose!

IKEA are releasing limited edition veggie ball pyjamas, designed using the iconic IKEA blue with yellow trim, complete with lingonberry jam and gravy. Tag @IKEA_Australia Instagram page in stories on IKEA PJ Day wearing your pyjamas at IKEA to enter!

If the free food wasn’t enough of an incentive to head down for the day, they’re also doing a ‘Spend and Save’ promotion, spend $250 and get $25 off or spend $500 and get $50 off on selected sleep products including beds, mattresses, cots and bed textiles.

The best part? You literally just need to hop out of bed and hit the road, keep those warm PJs on! See you there!