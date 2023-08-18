Doja Cat has taken to social media after losing hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

The songstress has come under fire recently for comments she’s made towards fans, resulting in significant fan accounts shutting down in protest, as well as other fans describing her behaviour and recent ‘Paint The Town Red’ film clip as ‘demonic’.

I need to mute Doja Cat…demonic and rude to her former fans. — Woe is T💔 (@DoloMalicious) August 16, 2023

When I think about how much I used to be a Doja Cat fan until her insane switch up I want to cry and drop to the floor coz ma’m what is all this demonic bizz you’re on!!!!??? — Miss O.🤍🏳️‍🌈 (@owami_zah) August 7, 2023

As a result of the recent controversies, Doja has lost over 500,000 followers.

The rapper took to socials and posted; “Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large vest that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was”. She continued, “I feel free”.

