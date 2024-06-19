While Sabrina Carpenter‘s single ‘Espresso’ has taken the world by storm, her latest marketing strategy hasn’t gone down too well.
To promote her single, Sabrina surprised fans by working a shift as a Barista at Blank Street Coffee Shop in London.
Sabrina Carpenter takes on job as a barista to serve espresso at the Blank Street Coffee shop in London. pic.twitter.com/wJLTw9HC6k
— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 17, 2024
Fans captured videos of stunt, showing Sabrina serving customers at the till in what seemed like a fun way to promote her single.
‘She’s working late because she’s a baristaaaa’, the coffee shop wrote along with a series of photos of the ‘Nonsense’ singer, ‘Thanks @sabrinacarpenter for popping by Charlotte St and serving up some me espressos 💋
The stunt appeared to rattle some fans, with the singer receiving backlash online for ‘cosplaying’ as a minimum wage worker.
One fan wrote, “a billionaire cosplaying as the working class? i’m a fan but i just can’t support this”, while another wrote “why do celebs love to cosplay as min wage workers?”.
Others defended the stars actions online, explaining that the stunt is clearly a playful nod to her single Espresso and there wasn’t any harmful intent behind it.
YALL THIS IS NOT THAY SERIOUS OMG😭😭😭 she’s not cosplaying as anything it’s just for her song. i don’t even like this white girl but yall gotta calm down.
— Reverse Truth🦅🇬🇧👑 (@Bidal4Life) June 17, 2024
Backlash aside, the stunt was a welcome surprise for some fans who shared the moment online.
@cowboylikemmy
i love sabrina carpenter!!!!!!!! #sabrinacarpenter #espresso 💌💌💌 @Sabrina Carpenter
How iconic would it be to be served Espresso by the Espresso queen herself?!
