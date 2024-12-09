Barry Keoghan has shared a lengthy statement pleading for people to ‘be respectful’ following his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter.

The couple reportedly called it quits last week after one year of dating, with rumours swirling online that Keoghan cheated on Carpenter with influencer Breckie Hill.

The 32-year-old Irish actor has now spoken out against the ‘absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary’ he’s received in a statement he posted to X/Twitter with the caption ‘Please be respectful’.

“My name has been dragged across the internet in ways that I don’t usually respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.”

Keoghan also revealed he’s deactivated his Instagram account because he “can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work”.

The actor revealed that people have been ‘knocking on my grannies door’ and ‘sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Please be respectful

x pic.twitter.com/N03eHAIbC8 — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 7, 2024

21-year-old influencer Breckie Hill, who’s been at the centre of the cheating allegations, released a 3 minute TikTok video denying the rumours, revealing that she’s never even met Barry before.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter began dating back in December 2023, with the Saltburn actor starring in the music video for Carpenter’s song ‘Please, Please Please’ back in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sabrina is yet to comment on the situation, but we’ll keep you updated if she does!