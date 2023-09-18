For the first time since announcing their separation, Hugh Jackman has addressed his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage.

The Australian star told photographers while out in New York City on September 16 that “it’s a difficult time,” as reported by 7News.

“I appreciate your thoughts, thank you,” he added.

The couple announced the separation in a joint statement.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” wrote Jackman and Furness

The couple first met on the set of Australian TV drama Corelli in 1995, and went on to marry in April 1996.

