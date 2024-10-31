Hugh Grant recently attended Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert with his daughter and her friend, where he shared a memorable moment with NFL star Travis Kelce. In an interview with NME, Grant mentioned that he reached out for tickets for his daughter, a Swift fan, and Swift’s team graciously invited them to the Wembley Stadium show.

While his daughter enjoyed the performance, Grant spent time in the VIP area with Kelce, recalling, “We were doing tequila shots. We got absolutely smashed.” The Notting Hill actor thoroughly enjoyed both the show and the camaraderie with Kelce.

As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2024

After the concert, Grant shared his excitement on social media, writing, “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and very hospitable team, and an excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots). Thanks so much from one aging London boy, wife, and thrilled 8-year-old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.” Swift quickly responded with a warm message, showing her appreciation for Grant’s enthusiasm.