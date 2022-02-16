Alright fess up, who is a huge fan of the wonderfully messy and captivating Bravo franchise Below Deck? If you’re as glued to the series as I am, you won’t want to miss the new instalment Below Deck Down Under, set in our magnificent Great Barrier Reef!

Fan favourite Aesha Scott returns, this time as the Chief Stew, along with new faces including Aussies Captain Jason Chambers and Bosun Jamie Sayed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Jean (@aesha_jean)



The series looks to be full of drama, mishaps (including a fire!) and at least one firing. The first 3 episodes will drop on March 18th on Hayu and new episodes will be released every Friday thereafter!

Check out the action-packed trailer below!

