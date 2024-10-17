Just 24 hours after news broke of his death, Liam Payne’s fellow One Direction bandmates have shared their reflections on the news.

In a post published to Instagram this morning, Harry Styles wrote that he is “truly devastated by Liam’s passing”, going on to pay tribute to the way Liam lived his life.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious,” Styles wrote.

“The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life”.

Fellow 1D member Louis Tomlinson captioned his Instagram post with “A message to you Liam if you’re listening”, going on to pay his gratitude for their relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.

“I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life”.

Zayn Malik also shared his message for Liam alongside a grainy photo of the pair of them hugging back in their One Direction days.

Paying tribute, Zayn wrote that he “lost a brother” while paying respect to the time they shared in the band.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f##ks about telling people when they were wrong,” Malik wrote.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”

We’re celebrating Liam Payne’s life on iHeart, you can stream our Remembering Liam Payne playlist here:

Advertisement