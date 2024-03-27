A hilarious viral video claiming to capture Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce falling off a swing while on holiday in the Bahamas has blown up the internet and we’re in stitches.

The Eras Tour star and NFL player are currently taking a well-deserved romantic getaway in the Bahamas, with the world eager to see a glimpse inside their holiday.

After pictures of the couple on a tropical beach circulated online, a video surfaced which appeared to show the couple falling off a swing, sending the internet into a spiral.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a swing ride on vacation in the Bahamas (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/fDMeugRde6 — Poo Crave (@Poo_Crave) March 25, 2024

While fans saw the blurry video and believed it was the couple, users later revealed it was in fact a viral video from back in 2018. (and no, it still wasn’t Taylor)

In hindsight, it’s not surprising that the video is fake when you realise the account that shared it is called ‘Poo Crave’…

Once again, the world is met with another lesson on why you shouldn’t believe everything you see on the internet.