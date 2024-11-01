Coldplay surprised fans in Melbourne last night after bringing out The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio to perform on stage with them.

During the show at Marvel Stadium, Chris Martin stopped to ask the audience whether they were willing to help them film a music video for their The Karate Kid.

Martin revealed that they had a very special guest who had flown all the way from New York for the appearance, bringing Ralph Macchio on stage who starred in the original 1984 The Karate Kid film.

“The plot of this video is that on the streets of Melbourne, Ralph is trying to become a singer but everyone rejects him”, Martin explained.

He then asked the crowd if they would be willing to participate in filming the video, explaining that Macchio was going to come out on stage and sing ‘The Karate Kid’.

Chris then started playing the piano before he started to lose his voice, pulling ‘someone’ from the crowd to help him finish the song.

Macchio then came on stage and he lip-synced Chris Martin’s vocals before they hugged at the end of the song.

The band teased the apperance on their social media accounts yesterday, urging fans to watch the Karate Kid before coming to the show last night.

If you’re coming to the show today in Melbourne, you might want to watch the original Karate Kid beforehand pic.twitter.com/wytmdapLLl — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 30, 2024

How cool that Coldplay are filming one of their music videos here in Melbourne!

