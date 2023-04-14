What a day for TV and film nerds alike, with HBO Max or now just ‘Max’ after their re-branding, announcing all of their upcoming shows and boy are there some things to get excited about.

Kicking things off was the biggest news of all, a “faithful adaptation” of Harry Potter, where HBO have committed to a decade long series where each season will be dedicated to one book.

We don’t have a title yet, but what we do know is that the series will be executive produced by Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. There are also talks that David Heyman will return to the wizarding world as well.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Next cab off the ranks was another Game of Thrones prequel, titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’. The series will be executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis.

A century before @GameofThrones, there was Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. Executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis, A Knight of the #SevenKingdoms: The Hedge Knight has received a straight to series order. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/MRPUke5Upt — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

A Big Bang Theory spinoff is also in the works, with co-creator Chuck Lorre developing another series based off the original. Nothing is set in stone yet but according to variety the new series will be “an hour-long series featuring a mostly new cast with potential for known ‘Big Bang’ stars to appear in guest spots.”

Another addition to the “Big Bang Theory” universe is on its way.https://t.co/WrS6GZ7QNc — Variety (@Variety) April 12, 2023

Horror fans even get their share of good news with ‘The Conjuring’ being developed and adapted into a TV series. According to Warner Bros, the new Conjuring series will continue on from the already established story from the feature films. Producer Peter Safran is said to executive produce the series with the films Director and creator James Wan also in talks to executive produce.

A TV series of ‘The Conjuring’ is officially in the works at HBO Max, @Variety reports. It will continue the story established in the feature films. pic.twitter.com/YsIXFxBSCc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 12, 2023

A part of the big announcements, we got our first look at ‘The Penguin’, where we see Colin Ferrell’s Penguin rise to power in Gotham City’s criminal underworld. The new Max Original Series spearheaded by ‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves, which in is now in production and will be streaming in 2024.

Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell is #ThePenguin. The new Max Original Series from Matt Reeves and the next chapter in @TheBatman saga is now in production. Coming in 2024 to Max. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/dIWeBWz7wI — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

And to round out the big day of announcements we also get treated to ‘Welcome to Derry’ (IT prequel), ‘Robert Downey Jr’s Dream Cars’, Chip and Joanna Gains ‘Fixer Upper : The Hotel’, ‘Rick and Morty : The Anime’, ‘Tiny Toons Looniversity’, ‘The Regime’ staring Kate Winslet and a new season of ‘True Detective’.