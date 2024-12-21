If your Christmas cheer is feeling a bit lacklustre this year then maybe popping on a Christmas special will get you in the jolliest of moods.

We’ve got a bunch of recommendations for you to get you in the spirit of giving!

Sabrina Carpenter is set to spread holiday cheer with her very own variety show, A Nonsense Christmas. The singer will perform songs from her festive EP Fruitcake and team up for special duets with Tyla, Chappell Roan, and country music legend Shania Twain. With a mix of music, humour, and holiday magic, this show is sure to get you in the spirit of the season.

For more festive fun, there are plenty of holiday specials to enjoy. Kacey Musgraves: The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (2019) offers a whimsical, star-studded celebration filled with her signature charm. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (2020) serves up diva-level glam, while Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (2021) brings cozy carols and celebrity guests. Families can revisit The Wiggles: Santa’s Rockin’! (2004), or you can enjoy a laugh with Kath & Kim: The Chrissie Episode (2007), an Aussie classic.

Whether you’re looking to put something on the TV while swimming in the pool or recovering on the couch from your massive Chrissy feed, make this holiday season merry with these festive must-sees!