I love a little bit of mayo in my life, and a little bit of ketchup by my side. But mix ’em all together and I’m not sure you get the best of both worlds.

That’s just what Heinz has gone and done.

Heinz SaucySauce Mayo Ketchup is a blend of Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise and the iconic Heinz Ketchup.

Available from: Woolworths, Coles, various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets

Shelf price: $5.00*

Will you be trying this saucy collab?

*Prices may be subject to change

