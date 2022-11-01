Heidi Klum has returned to once again stake her claim as the queen of Halloween!
It’s nearly impossible to guess what Klum will do each year for Halloween but if one thing is for certain, she never disappoints.
Gallery
This year Klum did something no one could ever imagine… she dressed up as a worm. Her husband, the fisherman. All the photos from the night turned out absolutely terrifying yet hilarious.
@davidwilliams568 You know what they say, ‘early bird catches the worm’ 🫠💀💀 @heidiklum is too much 😅😂 #heidiklum #worm #tiktok #work #halloween ♬ original sound – David Williams
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!