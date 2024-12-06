The creators of the highly anticipated HBO ‘Harry Potter’ TV series have revealed an exciting update.

During an HBO Max event, director and executive producer Mark Mylod revealed that show will start shooting in mid 2025 in the UK town of Leavesden.

Auditions have begun, with Mylod revealing that over 32,000 children auditioned for the young roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Writer and showrunner Francesca Gardiner confirmed that they are planning to stick to the correct ages, including Professor Severus Snape, 31, and Lily and James Potter, 21.

Mylod shared that “Nobody can replace Alan Rickman, but we can find the next Alan Rickman,” who passed away in 2016 at the age of 69.

While no once can replace Alan Rickman, The Hollywood Reporter reported that actor Paapa Essiedu was being eyed up to play the iconic potions master, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

Paapa Essiedu is being eyed to play Severus Snape in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series. pic.twitter.com/a3pSHUMYuk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2024

“This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO said, assuring fans it will be a ‘faithful adaption’.

The series is set to debut on HBO in 2026, so make sure you mark your calendars!