Who doesn’t love a pack of Maltesers to scoff down while watching a movie? Or mixing it into your popcorn at the cinemas – I’m drooling.

Not sure if you’ve noticed but Maltesers have just dropped us a few new flavours. Caramel, Popcorn and Honeycomb!

Eat them whole or crush them onto ice cream, whatever your heart desires.

You can grab these goodies from Coles for just $4.50 along with various IGA’s and independent stores.