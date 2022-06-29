Who doesn’t love a pack of Maltesers to scoff down while watching a movie? Or mixing it into your popcorn at the cinemas – I’m drooling.
Not sure if you’ve noticed but Maltesers have just dropped us a few new flavours. Caramel, Popcorn and Honeycomb!
Eat them whole or crush them onto ice cream, whatever your heart desires.
You can grab these goodies from Coles for just $4.50 along with various IGA’s and independent stores.
