We always knew Harry Styles was a man of many talents, but not like this…

Harry Styles was spotted running incognito in the Tokyo Marathon, leaving fans shocked with his impressive time.

The three time Grammy Award winning artist competed alongside35,000 unsuspecting runners at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon, where he was seen running in shorts, a black long sleeve Nike jumper, sunglasses and a white bandana.

Fans did their detective work and discovered on the Tokyo Marathon website that Harry completed the 42km run with a net time of 3:24:07 and a gross time of 3:37:19.

Harry Styles ran the Tokyo Marathon 2025 earlier today in 3 hours 37 minutes and 19 seconds🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nNO6CHWst9 — May🎬🎶🪼 (@MaysMixedMedia) March 2, 2025

Styles finished the race strongly, placing 6,010th out of more than 20,000 male runners.

While Harry Styles might be marathon ready, we’re ready for a new album!