Stevie Nicks melted some hearts over the weekend when she brought out Harry Styles to sing an emotional tribute to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Christine McVie passed away in 2022 after suffering a stroke and on Friday, it would have been the singers 81st birthday.

To help honour her friend, Nicks surprised the crowd at her BST Hyde Park show by bringing out a surprise guest to help her pay tribute to McVie – the one and only Harry Styles.

The pair performed a beautiful duet of Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide which brought us to tears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the end of the show, since the end of last year and since Christine passed away, I would say something about her, and I asked Harry to do this with me and it’s a lot to ask someone to sing a heavy song about a best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly,” she said.

“What I want to say to you is that Christine was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl, and she loved all of you, and today would’ve been her birthday.”

Stay up-to-date with all the breaking celeb goss with the Kyle & Jackie’s O News podcast!