Blow the dust of your wands, iron out the creases in your invisibility cloak and race down to platform nine and three quarters because Harry Potter could soon be returning to our screens.

According to Bloomberg, “Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is close to a deal for a new online TV series based on Harry Potter.”

A ‘HARRY POTTER’ reboot is reportedly in the works at HBO. Each season of the series will be based on one of JK Rowling’s seven books. pic.twitter.com/20Gfmcl3NP — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 3, 2023

“Each season of the series will be based on one of JK Rowling’s seven books, said the people who asked not to be identified since the deal hasn’t been announced, suggesting years of fresh fare from the popular stories.”

There are hopes that the series will be one of the cornerstones of HBO’s new streaming strategy which is set to be announced in the coming weeks, with HBO chief Casey Bloys working to convince Rowling to produce the new series, but a deal is yet to be completed.

If you’re not excited about or think the new Harry Potter HBO Max series is unnecessary, You clearly never read the books.. pic.twitter.com/8A2J7nQdc0 — Cisco Sanchez (@_ciscosanchez) April 4, 2023

While Rowling gave her blessing for a stage play and a huge wizarding world theme-park, she his yet to sign off on any new movies or a TV shows.