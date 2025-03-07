Halle Bailey has shared sweet footage of her son recognising her as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

The 24-year-old actress posted a video of her 14-month-old son Halo watching the film when he is seen saying “Mama” as Bailey appears on screen.

Sharing the footage to X/Twitter, Bailey wrote, “guys i’m crying he actually knows ariel is me.”

guys i’m crying he actually knows ariel is me 😭🧜🏽‍♀️💕 pic.twitter.com/uDs9xVhhXT — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 6, 2025

Bailey welcomed her first child Halo, as seen in the video, with ex-boyfriend DDG in January 2024.

After starring in Rob Marshall’s star-studded live action remake of The Little Mermaid, Bailey has also recently embarked on a solo music career, with her single Angel earning a Grammy nomination for best R&B song.

