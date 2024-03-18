Gypsy Rose has become a social media superstar since her release from prison.

The 32 year old spent almost 8 years in prison for second-degree murder, for conspiring with her ex-boyfriend to kill her mother.

Following a documentary about her life, Gypsy took part in a bunch of interviews, and started posting on social media. She quickly racked up over 7.8 MILLION followers, but now she says it’s something she regrets.

Before deleting her social media accounts, Gypsy Rose had one last thing to say before going dark:

People close to her are claiming that while Gypsy wants people to think it was her choice, it was actually her parole officer that suggested she shut her socials down.