Just seven months after being released from prison for the second degree murder of her mother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is about to become a mother herself.

The 32-year-old ex felon announced the news to her 268k Instagram followers this morning, writing “We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025💗”

Gypsy is welcoming her first child with partner Ken Urker, who she recently rekindled her relationship with after breaking off their engagement while she was still in prison in early 2022.

The news comes after Gypsy shocked fans in April with the announcement she was filing for divorce from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, who appeared by her side during interviews following her release from prison.

In a YouTube video announcing the news, Gypsy explained that the pregnancy wasn’t planned, but that the couple are ‘very excited’ to take on the new journey of parenthood.

Let’s just say this isn’t the news we were expecting to wake up to today…