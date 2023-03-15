Gwyneth Paltrow is not one to shy away from a good controversy. Her latest appearance on ‘The Art of Being Well Podcast’ has stirred up quite a storm.

After breaking down what her day looks like in the podcast, she reveals. she intermittent fast as “it’s really important for [her] to support [her] detox.”

So #GwynethPaltrow starves herself and then waist medical supplies to get the nutrients that she could have had just from eating…. Surreal pic.twitter.com/3W4eUYnJMN — Thee NYC angry black latina mom! ♉️🇩🇴🗽 🐝💛 (@urbanmodernism) March 14, 2023

Paltrow stated on the podcast that she’s used ‘Ozone therapy’, rectally. Social media was quick to rip in.

Just read the Gwyneth Paltrow “wellness” interview. Hoo boy. She doesn’t need ketone drinks that taste like “cherry gasoline” or rectal ozone injections(??). She needs calories. Sugar. Carbs. She has brain fog because she’s starving and her metabolism is cannibalizing her brain😐 pic.twitter.com/VB0WTky0aQ — Donna Dickens (Not Parody) (@MildlyAmused) March 14, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is ozone therapy? According to the Cleveland Clinic, it entails the administration of ozone (a three-oxygen-atom molecule) to the body as a gas — because “it’s highly unstable and explosive in liquid or solid form” — to boost oxygen levels. You can take your ozone by exposing your skin via sauna or solution; dissolving it in water or oil and ingesting it; injecting it straight into your muscles; “mixing it with your blood,” per the Cleveland Clinic; or, yes, blowing it up your ass, which maybe doesn’t sound all that bad when set alongside the other options.