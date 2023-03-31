The jury has ruled in favour of Gwyneth Paltrow after she was accused of a hit and run ski accident that happened in 2016.

The jury found Terry Sanderson, 76, who was suing Paltrow, at fault in the collision.

BREAKING: A Utah jury found Gwyneth Paltrow was not at fault in a 2016 ski crash. The jury found Terry Sanderson, 76, who was suing Paltrow, at fault in the collision. pic.twitter.com/CQesiph5I0 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 30, 2023

The trial has been an absolute journey, and televised so you know everyone has their own opinion.

Many have compared the zany trial to an episode of The White Lotus, or something Glee creator, Ryan Murphy would write about.

this entire Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was written by Mike White pic.twitter.com/awkZyM5b1i — T (@trinawatters) March 25, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

We did appreciate that no matter the situation, Gwyneth will always serve an absolute look! #Gwynocent

Gwyneth Paltrow in Court. pic.twitter.com/iISLGVtnUO — fell in YSL (@fellinysl) March 28, 2023