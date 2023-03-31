The jury has ruled in favour of Gwyneth Paltrow after she was accused of a hit and run ski accident that happened in 2016.

The jury found Terry Sanderson, 76, who was suing Paltrow, at fault in the collision.

The trial has been an absolute journey, and televised so you know everyone has their own opinion.

Many have compared the zany trial to an episode of The White Lotus, or something Glee creator, Ryan Murphy would write about.

We did appreciate that no matter the situation, Gwyneth will always serve an absolute look! #Gwynocent

 

