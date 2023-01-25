A six year long stoush between singer Guy Sebastian and neighbour has taken a dark turn after an alleged death threat was received.

The police were called to the popstar’s home located in Maroubra, Sydney’s east, on Monday afternoon after the neighbour allegedly threatened Sebastian and kicked over his fence.

Guy has now filed for an AVO against his neighbour which will prevent any contact and not allow entry onto the property.

The feud began back in 2016 when Guy and his wife began a 3 year build of their dream home, which their neighbour described as a fortress and also claiming that his house was damaged in the building process.

“He’s (Guy Sebastian) got a lot of money, and we’re only little people. He’s not building a house. He’s building a fortress,” they told the Daily Mail in 2017.

They also complained that their house had also flooded with dust during the works.

The neighbour has since been charged with stalking, with intent to cause physical harm and damaging property and set to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 2.