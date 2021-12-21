After 18 seasons of playing Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo is ready to hang up the stethoscope and scalpel for good.

In an interview with Insider, Pompeo revealed that she’s “been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [the show] should end.”

She added, “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell? And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

Back in September, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that the only reason why she continues to sign onto the show is because it employs a lot of people and the network is very good to her. However, she is ready to call time on her character and the series.

After almost 17 years on the show, Pompeo not only stars on the show but has been one of its producers since 2017. But, she doesn’t intend to slow down any time soon! The star also owns a business called Betr Remedies, which aims to provide accessible medicines to communities who historically struggle to access them.

“Life-saving medication is too expensive for too many people,” Pompeo writes on the company website.

“We should all be looking for ways to do better.”

So, when will Grey’s Anatomy come to an end? We’ll just have to wait and see!