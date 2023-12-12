Zac Efron has sent fans into a frenzy after confessing he ‘still thinks about’ the songs from High School Musical during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The 36-year-old actor was honoured in a ceremony on Tuesday to receive his star on the Walk of Fame, with guests Miles Teller, Jeremy Allen White and Sean Durkin making speeches at the event.

While reflecting on his work on the High School Musical films, he said “You have no idea. I still think about it every day,”

“I sing the songs in the shower. Go Wildcats!” he revealed, sending fans into a spiral.

Fans went to X, formerly Twitter, to express their reactions to the iconic moment.

One fan wrote, “zac efron saying “go wildcats” made me very emotional and i went back to my childhood”, while another said “Zac Efron receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and ending his speech with “Go Wildcats” is making me shed a tear a lil bit 🥲”

He also paid tribute to his 17 Again co-star Matthew Perry, saying that the late actor helped to push him into ‘the next chapter of my career’.

“Collaborating with him — it was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today,”

Watch his full speech below.

