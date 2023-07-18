Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands and detained by border patrol after being caught with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.

After landing in a private jet in Grand Cayman on July 10, the supermodel was taken into custody.

The 28-year-old was searched by customs and border patrol agents who ran her luggage through a scanner, finding a “small amount of weed and smoking utensils,” according to the entertainment website TMZ.

Hadid pleaded guilty and charged a $1000 fine, leaving with a clean record.

After the incident, she shared a series of pictures and videos to her Instagram account with the caption “All’s well that ends well🌅

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trouble in paradise!