Abbie Chatfield has been told to get a grip after claiming that being an influencer is more stressful than working a typical 9-5 job, sparking a fierce debate online.

The FBoy Island Australia host explained in a TikTok that having her personality monetised is a unique kind of stress, that normal people wouldn’t understand.

“When I had a 9 to 5 job, if I was having a s**t time mentally I could go into work and forget about my real life,” she said.

“But as an influencer you can’t detach your work from who you are. You have to perform and be a personality, even if you are having a bad time.”

The comments didn’t go down well, with many people saying she’s lost touch with reality.

One person commented “Why don’t you do a day on the job with the Uber eats drivers and Amazon workers you make $$$ off exploiting and then tell us about stress?”.

Abbie defended her opinion, replying with “What? I literally say in this video the stress is different.”

Despite receiving a lot of criticism for her hot take on the subject, a lot of people empathised with her and explained that they personally couldn’t handle the life of an influencer.

It does pose the question of whether the unique pressures and stress of being an influencer is more difficult than working a typical 9-5 office job.