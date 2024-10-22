G Flip has officially reached icon status after getting immortalised as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney!

The Aussie singer-songwriter’s figure will be unveiled at an exclusive ceremony in 2025, becoming the first non-binary wax figure ever.

They expressed their excitement for their figure to stand alongside other Aussie music legends like Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan.

“It’s very surreal to get a Madame Tussauds wax figure!”

“Representation has never been more important and it’s a true honour to be the first non-binary celebrity to have their own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney.” they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m very grateful for this honour — and pretty stoked to have another G out in the world!”

G Flip will have their bespoke creation placed onto a Yamaha bass drum in a salute to their 2023 DRUMMER album.

The one-of-a-kind wax figure is created over 10 months, with over 170 hours spent crafting the figure by Madame Tussauds highly skilled sculptors.

Catch the full update on the brand new ARIA Amplified episode below – Your VIP ticket to the latest and greatest in Australian music news!

Advertisement