Bob Saget, best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House, has died at 65. 

Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget.”

No exact cause of death has been released.

