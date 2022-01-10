Bob Saget, best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House, has died at 65.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget.”

No exact cause of death has been released.