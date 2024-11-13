The 2025 Grammy Nominations are officially in and three Australian artists have earned some huge nominations.

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

One Aussie artist that took conquered the global stage this year is Troye Sivan, earning him a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording for his hit ‘Got Me Started’.

Sivan shared his excitement about the nomination by sharing a snippet of the music video, writing “best pop dance recording – got me started 🥲🩵 my voice hurts from screaming”

Tame Impala – Neverender

Kevin Parker, also known as Tame Impala, picked up a nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category for his single ‘Neverender’.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God

The talented Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds picked up a nomination for his album ‘Wild God’ in the Best Alternative Music Album category.

We’re so proud of our incredible Aussie artists!

Catch the full update on the brand new ARIA Amplified episode below – Your VIP ticket to the latest and greatest in Australian music news!

